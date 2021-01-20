At the beginning of the Berlin mission in Hitman 3, your objective is to contact Olivia. However, there isn’t any objective marker, and you’re just dropped in front of a gas station in the dead of night without much direction. Many players’ first instinct is to inspect the gas station because it’s the first thing the game shows you when the level starts, but there’s actually another route you need to take. Here’s how to contact Olivia in Hitman 3.

How to Contact Olivia in Hitman 3

To contact Olivia, you have to walk past the gas station until you reach a car parked on the right side of the road. In front of that car is a path through the woods. Follow it and you’ll eventually arrive at the main location of the level. When you reach the right place, Olivia will contact you and a cutscene will play.

At this point, the real mission begins. There are ICA Agents attempting to hunt down Agent 47, and you have to eliminate them before they can find you. There are 11 ICA Agents in total in this mission, but you only need to kill five of them to complete the level. They’re spread out all over the place and are all wearing different disguises, soo you’ll have to inspect the crowds of people yourself to find your targets.

