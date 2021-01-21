Sniper rifles are some of the best weapons in Hitman 3, but a silenced sniper rifle is one of the best tools you can have with you on a mission. Being able to keep your distance from a target is already a great advantage, but being able to take them out without anyone hearing a thing is even better. Because they’re so useful, sniper rifles are some of the hardest weapons to unlock, and silenced sniper rifles are even harder to get. You’re going to have to spend quite some time increasing your mastery level in some of the game’s largest levels to get your hands on one. Here’s how to get a silenced sniper rifle in Hitman 3.

How to Get a Silenced Sniper Rifle in Hitman 3

Sniper rifles are obtained by increasing your mastery level on certain Hitman 3 levels. There are four sniper rifles you can unlock, but only two of them are silenced. The two silenced sniper rifles are listed below.

Hackl Leviathan Sniper Rifle Covert (Chongqing Level 20)

(Chongqing Level 20) Sieger 300 Viper (Mendoza Level 20)

In order to get these silenced sniper rifles, you have to increase your master level in Chongqing or Mendoza to level 20, which is the maximum level. The Leviathan is the more powerful option, but the Sieger 300 is more mobile and has better handling. Both rifles support variable zoom and are excellent at taking out targets from afar while remaining unseen. Some levels, like Dartmoor and Berlin, have sniper rifles that you can pick up and use, but none of these are suppressed.

Of course, Hitman 3 also allows you to play levels from the first two games and carry over your unlocks from them. These are all the silenced sniper rifles that you can unlock in the levels from Hitman and Hitman 2.

Sieger 300 (Colorado Level 15)

(Colorado Level 15) Sieger 300 Advanced (Hokkaido Level 20)

(Hokkaido Level 20) Sieger 300 Tactical (Isle of Sgail Level 10)

(Isle of Sgail Level 10) Sieger 300 Ghost (A House Made of Sand – Complete All Escalation Missions)

Any weapon you unlock in Hitman 3 can be used in any other level in the game, so you don’t have to unlock a silenced sniper rifle in each level. For example, if you unlock the Hackl Leviathan Sniepr Rifle Covert in Chongqing, you can bring it with you to Mendoza or any other location.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.