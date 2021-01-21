Hitman 3: How to Get ICA Silverballer Pistol

The Silverballer Pistol is one of the most iconic weapons in Hitman history, and it makes a return in Hitman 3. You won’t be able to use them right off the bat, but they’re pretty easy to unlock. You’ll need to have some of the levels from the first two games in order to get it, however. It’s basically the same as the starting ICA19 pistol though, so you aren’t missing out on much if you don’t have it. That being said, any diehard Hitman fan is sure to want this pistol, so here’s how to get the ICA Silverballer Pistol in Hitman 3.

How to Get the Silverballer Pistol in Hitman 3

Unfortunately, the ICA19 Silverballer cannot be unlocked in any Hitman 3 level. However, it can be unlocked in levels from Hitman and Hitman 2 and used in any location in the trilogy. These are the missions where you can unlock it.

Paris (Mastery Level 11)

(Mastery Level 11) Mumbai (Mastery Level 2)

This pistol is incredibly easy to unlock as long as you have the older levels. If you own Hitman or Hitman 2, you can claim the respective Access Packs for Hitman 3 for free. If you don’t have them, however, you’ll have to buy the Access Packs as DLC.

If you have the Access Packs installed, then this pistol is the easiest to obtain in the Mumbai level from Hitman 2. It’s unlocked at Mumbai Mastery Level 2, so you can get it after completing the level only once. You can also play the Paris level from Hitman 2016, but it will take a few runs to get the pistol because it’s unlocked at Paris Mastery Level 11. The one in the Mumbai level is technically the Silverballer Mk II, but there are only minor cosmetic differences between the two. Their stats are identical.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.