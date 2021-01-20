In the Dartmoor level of Hitman 3, you’ll eventually need to gain access to Mr. Fernsby’s Office. Mr. Fernsby is the butler of the estate, and his office is a location of interest for the murder mystery that you can take part in as a part of the Mission Story called Means, Motive, and Opportunity. Unlike the other locked rooms in the house, however, there isn’t an alternate route into the office, so you’ll need to open the door somehow. Here’s how to get inside Mr. Fernsby’s Office in Hitman 3.

How to Get Inside Mr. Fernsby’s Office

To open the locked door and get inside Mr. Fernby’s Office, you need a Crowbar. You can find one outside behind the house near the Greenhouse. The Crowbar is laying on a table just outside of the Greenhouse, so it’s pretty hard to miss. Once you have it in hand, return to the locked door and break the lock to gain access to the room.

Breaking the lock is an illegal action, so you’ll be compromised if someone sees you. The door is isolated from normal guard and staff patrol routes, however, so nobody should see you unless you managed to draw suspicion to yourself and made a guard follow you.

Inside, you can find three pieces of evidence that are crucial to the Dartmoor murder mystery. Make sure to pick up Zachary’s Half-Burnt Diary from the fireplace, and then pick up Mr. Fernsby’s List and Pills before leaving. Also, be sure to take the Dartmoor master key from the shelf nearby. This key opens any door in the Dartmoor estate, making your job much easier.

