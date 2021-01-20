Shortcuts are a new mechanic in Hitman 3, allowing you to permanently open up new routes and passageways to more easily access important areas. Hitman games have had different starting locations and things like that before, but this is one a whole new level. These shortcuts must be discovered on your own, but once you open them up, they stay open upon repeat playthroughs. Every level has them, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for them when you’re exploring new areas. Here’s how to open shortcuts in Hitman 3.

How to Unlock Shortcuts in Hitman 3

Shortcuts are marked with bright yellow metal covering doors, ladders, and vents. They can only be opened from one side and usually require a Crowbar to break them open. To unlock them, simply interact with them or break the lock using a Crowbar. Once opened, they will remain unlocked on repeat playthroughs.

Not every shortcut requires a Crowbar to break the lock. Some of them are simply doors that are just locked from one side or a ladder you need to kick down. Still, it’s a good idea to start picking up Crowbars when you see them and carry them around with you wherever you go. They can be concealed and they don’t draw any attention, so there’s no harm in taking them.

Shortcuts can make multiple playthroughs of a level much easier and open up new possibilities and strategies to help you complete challenges and increase your mastery level in a given location. If you’re really trying to squeeze the most out of each level, make sure to open the shortcuts so you have full access to every area.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.