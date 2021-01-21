Hitman 3: How to Use the Mysterious Switch in Dartmoor

The Dartmoor murder mystery in Hitman 3 has several twists and turns, and a Mysterious Switch hides one of the most important pieces of evidence in the entire level. There’s a secret room in the house that can only be accessed by activating this Mysterious Switch, but the game doesn’t tell you what the necessary item actually is. If you want the full picture of the murder mystery, you’ll have to get inside somehow though. Here’s how to use the Mysterious Switch in the Dartmoor level of Hitman 3.

How to Use the Mysterious Switch in the Dartmoor Level of Hitman 3

When you first come across the Mysterious Switch, it is grayed out and says “item needed.” The item you need is the Bulldog Cane, which is can be found in Emma and Gregory’s Room down the hall from the library. It’s one of the clues you’ll find while investigating their room, so you’ve probably already seen it before. With the Bulldog Cane in hand, head back to the switch and activate it to gain access to the Secret Room. The Bulldog Cane can also open a few other Mysterious Switches found around the house, so be sure to hang onto it.

There are very few items inside the Secret Room, but one of them is incredibly important. There are a few Classic Coins on the table to the left, but the only thing that really matters in there is Montgomery’s Long Lost Letter. This reveals yet another twist to the Dartmoor murder mystery, and it provides you with enough evidence to convince Alexa Carlisle that Zachary actually committed suicide. If you do not collect this piece of evidence, then the “Accuse Zachary” option will be grayed out when you present Alexa Carlisle with your findings. Check out our Hitman 3 Dartmoor Murder Mystery Guide if you’re still on the hunt for clues.

Hitman 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.