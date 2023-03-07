Hogwarts Legacy: All Dice Door Locations and Solutions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy features tons of secrets for players to discover. With the number of quests available, finding all these secrets can be time-consuming and exhausting while exploring the open world or inside the school grounds. Players can find dice doors throughout the school grounds that require solving a puzzle to receive the goodies on the other side. This guide will provide all locations and solutions for all twelve dice doors in Hogwarts Legacy.

All Dice Doors Solutions and Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Below you will find all twelve solutions for each dice door around the Hogwarts school grounds. The order of these doors seems to be the quickest route to complete this task.

Door #1 – Divination Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First, head to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame in the Library Annex. Turn around and head across the balcony over the Central Hall. Turn to the first right and find the door. Solution below.

Left Dial: Owl

Right Dial: Three-headed snake.

Door #2 – Divination Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next two doors are in the exact same location as the first, just a little bit further. Continue up the stairs where you found the first door into the Arithmancy Classroom. The left door solution is:

Left dial: Owl

Right Dial: Spider with a face.

Door #3 – Divination Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third door is found right next to door number two. The solution for the door on the right is:

Left dial: Lizard

Right dial: Unicorn.

Door #4 – Potions Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third door is located at the Potions Classroom Floo Flame in the Library Annex. Turn around from this Floo Flame, and you will find the dice door in the distance next to a staircase. The solution for this door is:

Left dial: Spider.

Right dial: Three-headed snake (located on the floor above).

Door #5 – Potions Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Door number five is at the Potions Classroom Floo Flame as well. Fast travel to this Floo Flame, go through the doors and go left down the stairs until you reach a locked level one door. Use Alohomora to open it and run down the long hallway until you reach an open area with the door on the left. The solution is:

Left dial: Goat with tentacles.

Right dial: Unicorn.

Related: All Demiguise Statue Locations in Hogwarts Legacy.

Door #6 – Chams Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Astronomy Wing area, fast travel to the Charms Classroom Floo Flame. From here, turn around and go around the corner on the left-hand side where the door is located. The solution is:

Left dial: Goat with tentacles.

Right dial: Squid.

Door #7 – Ravenclaw Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The seventh door is in the Grand Staircase area at the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame. Head down the corridor and look on the right-hand side to find the door. The solution for this door is:

Left dial: Owl

Right dial: Spider with a face.

Door #8 – Grand Staircase Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now in the same area, fast travel to the Grand Staircase Tower Floo Flame and head directly down the magical staircase. The door is found on the outer wall of the staircase. The solution for this door is:

Left dial: Lizard

Right dial: Squid (located behind you).

Door #9 – Grand Staircase

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find the ninth door in the Grand Staircase area at the Grand Staircase Floo Flame. From here, run up the stairs in front of you, turn right, and continue up the second flight. Turn left, and you will find the door with a solution:

Left dial: Furry creature.

Right dial: Spider with a face.

Door #10 – Faculty Tower

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now head to the South Wing area and fast travel to the Faculty Tower Floo Flame. You’ll find the door on the next floor up from the Falculty tower entrance. Solution is:

Left dial: Furry creature.

Right dial: Hydra.

Door #11 – The Great Hall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the eleventh door, you must head to The Great Hall Floo Flame in The Great Hall area. Head to the left from this Floo Flame and around the corner on the left-hand side. The solution for this door is:

Left dial: Spider.

Right dial: Three-headed snake.

Door #12 – Transfiguration Classroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The final door can be found in the Astronomy Wing at the Transfiguration Classroom Floo Flame. Go through the doors behind you into the North hall and head up the stairs to the top floor. Go through the level one locked door using your Alohomora spell. At the end of this corridor is the puzzle door. Solution:

Left dial: Lizard

Right Dial: Three-headed snake.

Inside these doors, you will usually find an item for the Room of Requirement and some helpful gear you can identify at the table.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023