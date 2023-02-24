Hogwarts Legacy: Depulso Room 1 Puzzle, Solution, Location, and Collection Chest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of mysteries and one of them is the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle. There are many Depluso Room Puzzles and even finding them is a challenge. Of course, you’ll need to unlock Depulso in Hogwarts Legacy to start the puzzle.

In this guide, I will use these directions: the back is the side where you came in, the left is left of where you came in, the right is right of where you came in, and the front is the opposite side of where you came in.

Where to Find the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you need to do is find the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle. It is located near the Potions Room and can be found in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the hallway with lots of portraits, you’ll see a red marble well with a square contraption. If you cast Depuslo on that, the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle will open.

How to Solve the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Treasure on the Right Side of the Room

Once you are in the main puzzle chamber, your goal is to get all three treasure chests near the three lanterns. To do that, you need to use Depulso and Accio on the blocks.

For starters, before you jump down, use Depulso on the cube that is on the third level on the right side of the room. After that, jump down and use Depulso on the second level block in the middle of the room to push it to the right. Use Depulso on the first level block that was next to it to push it to the right side of the room. Now, climb up the blocks on the right side of the room to get that treasure.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the first treasure done, use Depulso on a cube to crush yourself against a wall. This is the only way to reset the room.

Treasure on the Left Side of the Room

With the room reset, before jumping down, use Accio on the second level block. Since cubes attach if they are moved together, jump down and use Accio to pull the two cubes you just created at the back of the room. Accio them to the center of the room. Now, you created a mini stair structure with two first level cubes on bottom and one second level cube on top.

Use Depulso on the two cubes close to the treasure on the left side of the room so they are out of the way. Use Depulso and Accio to get the stair structure where those two first level cubes where. Then, use Depulso to pull the two first level cubes back to where they were. You should now have four first level cubes together with one second level cube at the back left.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last step is to use Accio on the third level cube to pull it left, back, right, and then forward to the left side treasure. If you have done all that, you should be able to climb your structure and get the treasure on the left side of the room. Reset by pulling cubes into you.

Treasure at the Front of the Room

First, jump down and use Depulso on the middle two cubes, the first and second level cubes, to push them to the front of the room. Then, push them again so they are cornered against the wall at the back of the room.

Then, use Accio and Depulso to pull the two level one cubes at the base of the treasure on the left side to the right, front, left, and then front. Then, use Accio and Depulso to pull the cube on the other side of the treasure on the left side to the right, back, right, front, left, and then front.

If you do this correctly, you’ll have three level one cubes that will act as your bridge to get across the gap. Push the three level one cubes left so they are attached to the two stack cubes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With that done, jump onto the stone cube near the back and jump onto your bridge. Then, climb up your cubes to get to the treasure at the back of the room.

Exit the room by walking across the stone cubes on the right side of the room and then use the stairs on the left side of the room.

What Reward Do You Get For Finishing the Depulso Room 1 Puzzle?

Once all three chests have been looted, you’ll receive a chest on your way out. This contains a spellcraft that is Ornamental Stands. The only other thing you’ll keep after finishing this puzzle is the three items you looted in the treasure chests.

The items include one purple outfit and two green items. The rewards aren’t all that worth it besides the spellcraft, but the puzzle is fun and you can now move on to Depuslo Room 2.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023