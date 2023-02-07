Hogwarts Legacy Venomous Valour Side Quest Guide: How to Enter the Hidden Herbology Corridor

While perusing around Hogwarts, a kid by the name of Duncan Hobhouse will have a quest for you. This counts towards the side and relationship quests part of the game, so it’s optional. In any case, he has been getting made fun of for not being brave enough by his classmates. To prove his bravery, he wants you to pick up a Venomous Tentacula Leaf. In order to get that, you have to find the Hidden Herbology Corridor in Hogwarts Legacy, so here’s where to enter the place.

How to Enter the Hidden Herbology Corridor in Hogwarts Legacy

This place can only be accessed after you have gotten far enough into the main storyline to learn Incendio. At this point in the game, you have already gone to Hogsmeade and gotten familiar with the area. You will also have completed Professor Hecat’s first assignment at this point.

Now with all the necessary things out of the way, you have to make your way outside of Hogwarts. From the exit, take a right and follow all the plants. There is a set of stairs that you can take that leads you even further down. Follow the path and you should eventually find a wall of dry shrubbery that you can burn off with Incendio.

You’re now able to enter this location. While inside, make sure that you have Incendio and Lumos equipped as those will be very vital in getting through the Hidden Herbology Corridor. Some obstacles in your path can hurt you. Luckily, even on the hardest difficulty, traversing through this section shouldn’t be a hard task at all.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll become available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. The Nintendo Switch version will be out on July 25, 2023.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023