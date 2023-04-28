Honkai Star Rail: All Ministry of Education Quiz Answers

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for all Ministry of Education quiz answers in Honkai: Star Rail? There are seven parts to the Ministry of Education quiz in Honkai: Star Rail. While answering all seven parts isn’t hard, it can become tedious and frustrating if you don’t have the answers. I felt like I was having one of my old high school dreams where I forgot to study for an important exam and was embarrassed in front of the class. However, we have provided answers for all seen parts of the quiz, so you don’t have to stress like I did.

All Ministry of Education Quiz Answers in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be tasked with taking the Ministry of Education quiz during the On the Doorsteps of Science mission, which you can obtain in the Administrative District on Jarilo-VI. There are seven parts to the Ministry of Education quiz in Honkai: Star Rail and we have provided the answers below.

You will be asked one question every day for the mission, so return daily to get the answer you need!

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 1

The correct answer is option 2: 14 Cars

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 2

The correct answer is option 1: 142

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 3

The correct answer is option 3: Eric

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 4

The correct answer is option 2: Philip

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 5

The correct answer is option 3: 6

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 6

The correct answer is option 2: Julian

Ministry of Education Quiz Part 7

The correct answer is option 1: Open the gold door

