Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Honkai: Star Rail, players can take the field as a wide array of different characters as they trailblaze their way through the universe. But did you know that you can actually find easter eggs for both Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd in the game? Now, here’s where to find the Wind Glider in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Genshin Impact Easter Egg Location: Where to Find the Wind Glider in Honkai: Star Rail

You will be able to find the Genshin Impact Wind Glider in Honkai: Star Rail by heading to the left room featured as part of the Herta Space Station’s Gallery of Shadows, which will be featuring the second half of Herta’s Private Collection.

As you can check out in the image below, you will be able to easily find the room by going to the Gallery of Shadows (First Floor) Teleport Waypoint, exiting the area, and then heading to the room located left (in-game view).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the collection, the Wind Glider will be the second item on the left and will be located past what seems to be the remains of the Ultimate Blaze Sword – Surtr claymore, which is used by Himeko and later on by Kiana in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Related: The Best Seele DPS Build In Honkai: Star Rail | Best Light Cones, Relics, and Team Composition

Although a great find, the Wind Glider is only one of the many easter eggs and references featured in Honkai: Star Rail. Among the many references, two One Punch Man-inspired achievements, Serious Punch, and Consecutive Normal Punches can also be found.

Normal Punch and Consecutive Normal Punches can be unlocked by dealing 1.000 and 2.000 damage in a single attack, respectively.

A few other nod or comical achievements can also be found in the game, such as the amazing Chad Norris achievement, which can be unlocked by Defeating Guardian Shadow without engaging the enemy.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023