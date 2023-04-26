Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Honkai: Star Rail allows players to equip their characters with a wide array of different relic sets, many of which, like Passerby of Wandering Cloud are tailer mode for certain roles. But how can you get the relic set? Now, here’s where to find and how to get the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to Find Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set in Honkai Star Rail

You will be able to get the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set in Honkai: Star Rail by completing the Path of Drifting Cavern of Corrosion, located on the Corridor of Fading Echoes area in Jarilo-VI.

New players will also be able to get a full 3-star variant of the ser by completing the third series of Operation Briefing challenges. You can check out everything you need to do to complete the series and claim both the full set as well as 50 Stellar Jade and 20,000 Credits below:

Complete ”The Past Will Return as an Avalanche”. The quest will be featured as part of the main storyline.

Ascend 1 character.

Ascend a Light Cone.

Equip a full 4-piece relic set.

Complete Simulated Universe: World 1.

Who are the Best Characters for the Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic Set?

The set is our best overall pick for both Natasha (4-star) and Bailu (5-star), given that they are the game’s only dedicated healers.

Although Bailu can only be acquired by pulling, Natasha can be recruited by both pulling on the game’s many banners or for free by completing the ”The Past Will Return as an Avalanche” quest. She is also one of the featured 4-star characters part of the Seele Event Warp Banner.

This article was updated on April 26th, 2023