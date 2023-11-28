Honkai Star Rail Xueyi: Release Date, Kit, Banner, and Leaks

Image: Honkai Star Rail

Xueyi is an upcoming 4 Star character in Honkai Star Rail. Keep reading to learn more about this eagerly anticipated character, including her release date, abilities, leaks, and more.

Xueyi belongs to the Ten-Lords Commission, also known as the Long Life Supervisory Authority. As one of the Commission’s judges, she is responsible for tracking and subduing wanted criminals.

Xueyi in Honkai Star Rail

"Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication" Xueyi



"You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body."

One of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission. Of the four duties of a judge (detention, interrogation, incarceration, and punishment), she is charged with… pic.twitter.com/6yQbHvp91F — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) October 31, 2023

Xueyi Release Date

Xueyi is all set to debut as a playable character alongside Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6. This update is expected to be released in early 2024. There has been no official confirmation on whether Xueyi will be featured on the first or second limited banner of Version 1.6, although as a 4 Star character, it’s more likely she’ll be part of the second banner.

Xueyi Kit & Abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Xueyi is a Quantum Destruction character focused on dealing damage to single and multiple enemies. For all her latest abilities, check out the grid below.

Type Ability Skill Xueyi deals Quantum DMG to a specific enemy equal to 150% of her ATK, and to nearby enemies equal to 60% of her ATK. Ultimate Xueyi deals Quantum DMG equal to 342% of her attack to a specific enemy, which can ignore the enemy’s weak points and reduce their tenacity. Each layer of “vendetta” obtained during this attack increases the damage dealt by 19%, up to a maximum increase of 76%. Talent When Xueyi deals tenacity damage to an enemy, she gains up to 6 layers of “Vendetta.” When it reaches the maximum, Xueyi immediately launches an additional attack against the enemy, dealing three instances of Quantum damage to a random enemy equal to 93% of her attack. If the target’s weak point is Quantum damage, the damage dealt by this attack will be increased by 28%. Technique Xueyi immediately attacks a random enemy, dealing Quantum damage equal to 80% of her attack to all enemies after entering battle.

Xueyi Eidolons

Xueyi’s Eidolons increase her Break Effect and greatly boost damage when her talent is triggered. Below is a list of all 6 of her Eidolon levels.

Eidolon Ability Eidolon 1 When using Xueyi’s Skill triggers Weakness Break, regenerates extra energy. Eidolon 2 When using Xueyi’s Ultimate, increase Break Effect by ?%. Eidolon 3 Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10. Eidolon 4 When Xueyi’s Talent is triggered, hitting the same target increases DMG by ?%, this effect can stack up to ? times. Eidolon 5 Ultimate Lv. +2, up to maximum of 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to maximum of 15. Eidolon 6 When Xueyi’s Talent is triggered, ignore the target’s weaknesses, dealing DMG to its Toughness.

More information regarding Xueyi will likely be revealed leading up to her release in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6, so check back frequently for more news. The same goes for Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio, the two other characters becoming a part of the Honkai Star Rail roster in Version 1.6.

But before then, keep an eye out for the two new 5-Star characters debuting alongside Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5, Huohuo and Argenti.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023