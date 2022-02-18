Horizon Forbidden West: How to Get a Flying Mount (Sunwing)

There are many flying machines in Horizon Forbidden West, and players can actually override one of them and use it as a flying mount to get around the world much faster. While Aloy can obtain new machine overrides by completing Cauldrons spread across the Forbidden West, the flying mount override is unlocked via a different method. The Sunwing is the only flying machine that can be tamed and ridden, so you won’t be able to mount other flying enemies like Glinthawks even if you have their overrides unlocked. Here’s how to get a flying mount in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to Get a Flying Mount in Horizon Forbidden West

The Sunwing is the only flying mount in Horizon Forbidden West. You can encounter them very early in the game, but the override that lets you mount them is not unlocked until you complete the main story mission called The Wings of the Ten. This is the penultimate mission in Horizon Forbidden West, so you won’t be able to fly until the very end of the game. Thankfully, you’ll keep your flying mount after finishing the main story, letting you use it to wrap up any side activities you still have left.

Horizon Forbidden West Sunwing Explained

Once you unlock the Sunwing, you can summon it just like any other mount by pressing down on the D-Pad. When you’re riding a flying mount, hold the X button to fly forward and use the R1 and R2 buttons to adjust your altitude. You can use a Sunwing to reach Tallnecks more easily, travel between side quest locations without having to use a fast travel pack, and just get around the world much faster in general.

There are plenty of other machines that can be mounted in Horizon Forbidden West, too, so be sure to check out the game’s Cauldrons to complete your machine collection. Aloy begins the game with the Charger mount unlocked, but you can also ride Clawstriders and Bristlebacks once you unlock their respective overrides.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.