Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Order Guide: Bonuses, Editions, Free PS5 Upgrade, and More

After suffering a delay last year, Horizon Forbidden West is finally making its way to the PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022. A sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, the game will allow players to embark on a journey with Aloy as she leads a band of friends on a quest to the mysterious frontier known as the Forbidden West to discover the source of a bizarre plague that kills all it infects. Pre-orders have begun for Horizon Forbidden West and the developers are offering various bundles and editions. In this guide, we will talk about the Pre-Order details as well as list down what you’ll get in each edition, bonus items, free PS5 upgrade among other things.

All Horizon Forbidden West Editions and Bonuses

Guerrilla Games provides players with a lot of different options when it comes to pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West. There are five available editions for the game and below you can see each one of them:

Standard Edition

This is the most basic edition of the game and includes the following content:

Nora Legacy outfit

Nora Legacy spear

The Standard Edition is usually targeted at users with a tight budget or who don’t want to spend huge amounts of cash on extra content from other editions.

Special Edition

The Special Edition comes with a plethora of content and costs more than the standard edition. Here’s what you can get with the Special Edition:

Steelbook case

Mini art book

Digital soundtrack

Nora Legacy outfit

Nora Legacy spear

Steelbook cases and mini-art books for Special Edition are only available for retail copies of Horizon Forbidden West.

Digital Deluxe Edition

This edition is only available for players who purchase the game digitally through the PS Store. It packs more stuff than the Special Edition and is cross-gen as well, so players don’t need to go through the hassle of upgrading their version if they buy a PS5. Here’s what you get with the Digital Deluxe Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Collector’s Edition

Next is the Collector’s Edition. This is the best that money can buy and includes almost everything one can ask for. Here’s what you get with the Collector’s Edition:

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Regalla Edition

For those who still want more, Guerrilla Games is offering the Regalla Edition containing even more physical items along with digital bonuses. The Regalla Edition comes with the following:

Digital copies of the game for PS4 and PS5

A SteelBook case

A Regalla-themed Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Replica Focus and custom stand

Two art cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine physical Strike pieces

A mini art book

A canvas map

The Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite outfits

The Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling weapons

The Nora Legacy outfit and spear

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of The Sunhawk graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West Free PS5 Upgrade

Horizon Forbidden West comes with a free PS5 upgrade, meaning PlayStation 4 owners of the game will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version without any additional cost. Earlier in September, Sony revealed that Forbidden West wouldn’t support an upgrade path from PS4 to PS5, despite promising a free upgrade.

However, after backlash from the community, Sony quickly changed its stance and in a PlayStation Blog, Jim Ryan stated: “Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Horizon Forbidden West is slated to launch on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.