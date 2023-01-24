Are you wondering how to breed an Epic Entbrat in My Singing Monsters so that you can use his fantastic coin production? Unlike the ethereal monster, Ghatz, you can only breed Epic Monsters during specific conditions. Breeding an Epic Entbrat is tough because he is a quad-element monster which requires a specific combination of monsters to breed. You can only breed him at specific times, so you must take advantage of small breeding windows. However, even though Epic Entbrat is tough, he is worth it. So then, how exactly do you breed one? Here is everything you need to know about breeding an Epic Entrbrat in My Singing Monsters.

How Do You Breed Epic Entbrat in My Singing Monsters?

First, you can only breed an Epic Entbrat during limited-time events (this is also true for all Epic Monsters). Lucky for us, the Crescendo Moon Promotion, called Tidal Wave, allows us to breed all water elements. Since Entbrat is a quad element, we can breed him. This event started on January 29, and there is no end date.

Here is the Epic Entbrat Monster profile:

Class: Epic (Natural)

Epic (Natural) Elements: Plant, Earth, Water, and Cold

Plant, Earth, Water, and Cold Buying Price: 750 Diamonds

750 Diamonds Selling Price: 562,500 Coins

562,500 Coins Placement XP: 110,000

Second, you can breed an Epic Entbrat by breeding a T-Rox with a Shrubb. The default breeding time is 1 day and 21 hours long. The enhanced breeding time is 1 day, 9 hours, and 45 minutes. Here are the requirements for breeding an Epic Entbrat:

Islands: Plant and Gold

Plant and Gold Level: 9

9 Beds Required: 4

4 Size Required: 3 x 3

Here is everything the Epic Entbrat likes:

Boss Monument (level 18 required)

Cozee Cabin (level 19 required)

Spatial Sapling (level 21 required)

The Thunker (level 30 required)

My Singing Monsters is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023