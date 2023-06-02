How Long are the Diablo 4 Queue Times During Early Access?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you bought the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4, then you have access to four days early access — but you’ll have to suffer through the hell of queue times before entering Hell. Whether you’re stuck in a queue time or want to know how bad the early access queue times are, here is how long the early access queue times are in Diablo 4.

Related: How Many Acts Does Diablo 4 Have?

How Long Are Diablo 4 Early Access Queue Times?

Jumping into Diablo 4 on any platform is strange because when you first launch the game, you need to wait in a queue. I jumped into Diablo 4 early access an hour after it went live and I had to wait in a queue for around two minutes.

However, there are two queue times you need to persevere through to get to Diablo 4. The first is a queue time to launch Diablo 4 and the second queue time is to get into the game itself.

After I picked my class and created my character, I had to wait in another queue after pressing play. This queue time was very similar to the first — I waited for about two minutes.

Compared to Diablo 4 when it was in open beta, the queue times for Diablo 4 early access are extremely manageable. This might change over the weekend when more early access players get into the game, and it might change again when Diablo 4 goes live next Tuesday, but for now, it’s not bad from my experience.

If you’re early access, you’ll definitely want to know how to claim your Deluxe and pre-order in-game rewards. That could be the first thing you seek to accomplish upon booting into Diablo 4, or you can get right to slaying demons, your call.

We’ve got you covered when it comes to other problems, like the local split screen not working, how to fix locked accounts, and much more.

- This article was updated on June 1st, 2023