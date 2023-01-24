How Long is Forspoken? Story Length, Chapters, and More

Forspoken is finally out and if you’re still on the fence about getting it after reading the review, knowing how long the game is could help out. Knowing how long the game is will determine if Forspoken has the best bang for your buck. Here’s how long Forspoken is.

How Long is the Story in Forspoken?

The main story of Forspoken will take you around 15 hours to complete. Though there are many activities to do as you explore Athia — like searching for the best cloaks — if you just focus on the story and skip the majority of side quests, you’ll finish Forspoken and its 12 Chapters in around 15 hours.

That said, there are side quests, or Detours as they are called, that won’t be available after you complete certain sections of the game. Before you move on to another section, a pop-up message will always appear just before you do. This message will remind you that if you continue, certain Detours won’t be available.

So if you want to see everything Athia has in store by completing all the Detours while you progress through the story, completing Forspoken will take a lot longer. Our guess is if you complete the Detours and the main story, Forspoken will take around 30 hours to beat.

As previously mentioned, there are also many activities to take part in within the open world. All of these activities and more will be available to you post-credits which means you can sink in many more hours into Forspoken. If you ignored the majority of the open world activities while playing through the story, our guess is that you would have around 15 more hours of gameplay to enjoy.

To 100% Forspoken, our guess is that it would take around 60 hours. Since there are many Detours that do take time to complete, many activities to complete in the open world, and the main story to get through, Forspoken offers about 60 hours of gameplay.

But first, before you worry about how long Forspoken is or anything like that, you must make the tricky decision of which document to look at first at the beginning of the game. From there, you need to learn how to unlock shaded parts of the map so you can continue to discover and explore.

Forspoken is available now for PlayStation 5 and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023