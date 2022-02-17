How Long is Horizon Forbidden West: Every Main Quest in the Game

How long does it take to beat Horizon Forbidden West? Aloy’s second adventure is a much more expansive outing than her 2017 debut title, and Guerrilla’s latest game is packed with plenty to see and do. The main story alone will take you quite some time to experience from start to finish, and it’s hard not to get distracted with all the side content that the Forbidden West has to offer. Horizon Forbidden West is a massive game, but how long will it take you to complete?

How Long to Beat Horizon Forbidden West?

The main story of Horizon Forbidden West can be completed in roughly 20-25 hours. That estimate is for players who ignore all of the game’s side content and prioritize Aloy’s main journey through the Forbidden West. Given the game’s size, however, most people will get wrapped up in at least a few side quests.

If you play the game normally, completing a handful of side quests and optional activities like Cauldrons, Rebel Camps, and Tallnecks, then your playtime can reach 40 hours or longer depending on how far you deviate from the main path. If you want to complete every side activity, upgrade all of your gear, and get the platinum trophy, then you’re looking at an estimated 80 hours or more with Horizon Forbidden West.

To recap, here’s how long it will take to finish Horizon Forbidden West.

Main Story: 20-25 Hours

20-25 Hours Main Story + Side Quests: 40 Hours

40 Hours Completionist: 80 Hours

Full Horizon Forbidden West Mission List

There are 17 main story missions in Horizon Forbidden West and each of them is listed below. Beware that the list below may contain minor spoilers.

Reach For The Stars

The Point Of The Lance

To The Brink

The Embassy

Death’s Door

The Dying Lands

The Broken Sky

The Eye Of The Earth

The Kulrut

Cradle Of Echoes

The Sea Of Sands

Seeds Of The Past

Faro’s Tomb

Gemini

All That Remains

The Wings Of The Ten

Singularity

The final main story quest, Singularity, is a level 35 mission. That’s not the maximum level in Horizon Forbidden West, but it’s still up there. You’ll likely have to do at least a few side activities in order to reach an appropriate level to finish the main story. Thankfully, there is no shortage of optional activities in Horizon Forbidden West, and most people will end up engaging in at least a few side quests on their journey anyway.

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS4 and PS5.