How Long is Outriders?

How long does it take to beat the Outriders campaign? Outriders is a looter shooter like Destiny or The Division, so there’s a lot of post-game grinding for dedicated players to take part in. However, some people just want to experience the story and play the campaign. If you’re that type of player, then Outriders still has a lengthy campaign with a full story to experience. It will keep you busy for quite some time, and it’s considerably longer than the campaigns in games like Destiny or Anthem. Here’s how long it takes to beat Outriders from start to finish.

How Long is the Outriders Campaign?

According to Square Enix, “focusing on just the main campaign by itself on a single class will take around 25-30 hours, but it will take 2-3 times that long if you play all the side quests, post-campaign and additional content in Outriders.” So mainlining the story will take 25-30 hours, but completing all the optional content can bump your total playtime up to 50-75 hours.

Of course, Outriders is a looter shooter that will no doubt receive updates in the future, so there is still a lot of content that is sure to come to the game that players don’t even know about yet. Also, you can definitely extend your playtime and rack up some serious hours if you spend the time grinding for rare drops and perfect weapons.

“If you just want to complete the main campaign, you’ll experience the full story and have a great time with this game. But if you want to spend more time in the world of Outriders, getting the best items and taking on the hardest challenges in the game, it can keep you busy for exponentially longer,” says Square Enix about the breadth of content the game has to offer. Games like Destiny and The Division have managed to keep players hooked for crazy amounts of time, and it looks like you’ll be able to have the same experience with Outriders if you really want to.

There are also four classes to choose from in Outriders, and dedicated players will want to have a character for each one. That means replaying the campaign several times over, earning gear and completing quests for each individual class. If you really love Outriders, there’s a lot to do, especially if you’re committed to finding the best gear and perfecting your builds.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.