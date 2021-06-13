How Long is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the first original adventure for the spacefaring duo in quite some time. Fans love it, and it continues Insomniac’s hot streak of incredible titles since its acquisition by Sony last year. While there are plenty of main story missions to experience on each of the game’s planets, there is also a ton of side content to complete and collectibles to find in Ratchet and Clank’s newest adventure. Here’s how long it takes to beat Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart takes roughly 15 hours to beat according to most players who have finished the game. If you rush through the game and only focus on the main story content, then you can most likely reach the credits in just 10 hours. However, if you take your time and explore each level, finding Gold Bolts and Spybots along the way, then you could easily pad your playtime to 20 hours or more.

There’s also the inclusion of Challenge Mode, which can potentially double your total playtime if you want to spend more time with the game. Challenge Mode is Rift Apart’s version of New Game Plus, allowing you to play through the entire campaign a second time while retaining all of your weapons, unlocks, and progression. This mode also doubles the maximum level for all the weapons in the game. You can purchase Omega versions of all your weapons, unlocking more powerful versions of each of them if you can get them to level 10.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is one of the longest games in the series, so there’s plenty of content in the game to keep fans busy. There are several collectibles hidden in each level, and Challenge Mode gives players an excuse to run through the story multiple times. Even though it’s a next-gen exclusive game sporting a full $70 price tag, Rift Apart seems like it has enough content to justify the asking price.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.