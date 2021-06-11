Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: Challenge Mode Explained

What is Challenge Mode in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart? Many players are wondering if the game has some sort of New Game Plus option, and Challenge Mode serves that purpose. This mode has been featured in multiple Ratchet and Clank games before, and Rift Apart continues the long-running tradition of making it available after players have beaten the game for the first time. Some things carry over, but not everything will be available when you start your second run. Here’s everything you need to know about Challenge Mode in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Challenge Mode is essentially New Game Plus. After you finish the game for the first time, you’ll be able to create a new save file on Challenge Mode. In this mode, all of your weapons, unlocks, collectibles, and bolts will carry over and you’ll be placed back at the start of the game with all your existing gear. To start playing Challenge Mode, return to the main menu after finishing the game and press the Square button while hovering over your completed save file. This will create a second save file for Challenge mode, denoted by a star icon.

Challenge Mode features a bolt multiplier that increases if you don’t get hit, incentivizing skillful play and giving you more opportunities to earn bolts so you can upgrade your weapons to the maximum level. While weapons were capped at level 5 during your first playthrough, Challenge Mode allows you to purchase Omega versions of your guns at Ms. Zurkon’s shop, which can be upgraded all the way to level 10. If you don’t own the deluxe edition of the game, you can also purchase the Bouncer and Pixelizer once you reach Challenge Mode. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is an excellent game, so it’s understandable that fans may want to play through the game more than once. Thankfully, Insonmiac has made this iteration of Challenge Mode incredibly rewarding.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5.