How Long is Marvel’s Avengers Game?

There’s plenty to do in Marvel’s Avengers, but with so many games coming out this fall, it’s understandable to want an estimate of how long you can expect to spend beating up bad guys as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The game features a story-driven campaign as well as an expansive endgame component called the Avengers Initiative, which includes additional story content after the credits roll for the main game. You can play this game for hours on end, but this is how long the Avengers campaign should take you to beat.

How Long is Marvel’s Avengers?

The Marvel’s Avengers campaign can be finished in roughly 12 hours. Its runtime can be greatly extended by completing optional content and side missions, bringing the maximum length up to 30 hours or more.

Of course, the Reassemble campaign is only the beginning. After getting the gang back together and defeating the main villain of the story, the Avengers still have a number of threats left to deal with after the credits roll. This brings us to the Avengers Initiative, the ever-expanding online component of the game. Here, you can tackle new mission chains online with friends, complete with new cutscenes and story sequences. The game will be updated as time goes on, but there are already dozens of hours of content awaiting you in the endgame. Even if you don’t stick around for the post-launch updates and endgame content, the Avengers campaign is still worth playing through if you’re a Marvel fan.

New heroes and stories will also be added to the game in the coming months. Kate Bishop is the first post-launch hero, and she’ll bring her very own campaign called “Taking AIM” in October. After that, Hawkeye will come to the game in November, and other heroes like Black Panther have been teased for future content updates. Spider-Man is also coming to Marvel’s Avengers, although the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler will only be available on PlayStation 4 and the upcoming PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on:September 4th, 2020