How Long is Star Wars Squadrons’ Campaign?

How long is the Star Wars Squadrons’ single-player campaign? Although the game is primarily focused on delivering space dogfighting gameplay first and foremost, Star Wars Squadrons still tells a canon tale that Star Wars fans will want to see through to the end, even if they don’t necessarily care for this type of game. Set after the events of Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Squadrons lets players fulfill the fantasy of piloting some of Star Wars’ most famous spacecraft. The campaign explores both sides of the conflict and presents two equally fleshed out squads of characters to get to know. Here’s how long the Star Wars Squadrons campaign is.

How Long is the Star Wars Squadrons Single Player Campaign?

The Star Wars Squadrons campaign can be completed in roughly eight to ten hours depending on your skill level. There are some things that can pad out your playtime, such as optional side objectives, but the main story should take eight to ten hours to finish.

The Star Wars Squadrons story takes place over 14 missions, not counting the opening prologue tutorial chapters. You’ll pilot spacecraft from both sides of the intergalactic conflict, entering the cockpits of vehicles belonging to both the New Republic and the Galactic Empire. A campaign of this length is perfectly acceptable given the game’s budget $40 price tag.

Once you roll credits on the story, you can dive into the deep multiplayer mode that is sure to keep ambitious pilots busy for dozens upon dozens of hours. There’s a standard dogfight mode that is this game’s equivalent of team deathmatch, but the fleet battles are the highlight of Squadrons’ multiplayer. In this objective-based mode, two teams of five face off and attempt to destroy each other’s capital ship. It’s much more complicated than just dealing enough damage, however, as each ship has multiple components and parts to target. On top of that, there are several different spacecraft to pilot that each have their own advantages and disadvantages.

Star Wars Squadrons is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is fully playable in VR on PC and PS4.

- This article was updated on:October 2nd, 2020