November 10th, 2020

How many chapters are there in Yakuza: Like a Dragon? The Yakuza series has undergone several changes with its 7th mainline entry, dropping the number entirely for the western release and shifting from an action-focused brawler to a turn-based JRPG. Series staple Kazuma Kiryu is also no longer the main protagonist after his story came to a close in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. One thing that has stayed the same is the story structure, however. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is split into several chapters just like its predecessors, and it’s a similar length to those that came before it. Here’s how many chapters are in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Chapter List

There are 15 chapters in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and each of them is listed below.

  1. Light & Shadow
  2. Blood Reunion
  3. Rock Bottom Hood
  4. Dragon of Yokohama
  5. The Refugee
  6. Triggers of War Damage
  7. Spider’s Nest
  8. The Other Side
  9. House of Cards
  10. Benevolences and Strictness Go Side-by-Side
  11. Probability of a Fight
  12. Gokudo’s End
  13. Coin Locker Baby
  14. Tradition
  15. End of the Rise

Yakuza: Like a Dragon forgoes many aspects of the series to the point where it can almost feel like a different game at times. Battles are turn-based now and there’s a new protagonist, so fans might feel like a fish out of water during their first few hours. These changes make the game an excellent jumping-on point for new players, however, and they’re a nice change of pace after the series has used the same gameplay mechanics for years. While it’s not perfect, we thought the game’s changes were for the better and painted a strong picture of where the franchise could go in the future. In our Yakuza: Like a Dragon review, we said the game “is a bold shift in direction, one that succeeds more than it stumbles in pursuit of its new design.”

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A PS5 version is slated for release on March 2, 2021.

