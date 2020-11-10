How many chapters are there in Yakuza: Like a Dragon? The Yakuza series has undergone several changes with its 7th mainline entry, dropping the number entirely for the western release and shifting from an action-focused brawler to a turn-based JRPG. Series staple Kazuma Kiryu is also no longer the main protagonist after his story came to a close in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. One thing that has stayed the same is the story structure, however. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is split into several chapters just like its predecessors, and it’s a similar length to those that came before it. Here’s how many chapters are in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Chapter List

There are 15 chapters in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and each of them is listed below.

Light & Shadow Blood Reunion Rock Bottom Hood Dragon of Yokohama The Refugee Triggers of War Damage Spider’s Nest The Other Side House of Cards Benevolences and Strictness Go Side-by-Side Probability of a Fight Gokudo’s End Coin Locker Baby Tradition End of the Rise

Yakuza: Like a Dragon forgoes many aspects of the series to the point where it can almost feel like a different game at times. Battles are turn-based now and there’s a new protagonist, so fans might feel like a fish out of water during their first few hours. These changes make the game an excellent jumping-on point for new players, however, and they’re a nice change of pace after the series has used the same gameplay mechanics for years. While it’s not perfect, we thought the game’s changes were for the better and painted a strong picture of where the franchise could go in the future. In our Yakuza: Like a Dragon review, we said the game “is a bold shift in direction, one that succeeds more than it stumbles in pursuit of its new design.”

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A PS5 version is slated for release on March 2, 2021.