Princess Zelda has enjoyed varying levels of agency in more recent titles and has a seemingly greater focus in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With a storyline spanning several years, and its principal characters seemingly growing up in the middle of relentless calamity, it’s interesting to consider just how old the main characters are. How old is Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)? This, and other questions, is what we’re hoping to shed some light on.

How Old is Princess Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

The most reasonable answer comes in two parts: Princess Zelda is likely between 19-21 years chronologically, but she’s been around for 119-121 years by the time of Tears of the Kingdom.

This 100-year difference is due to the events preceding Breath of the Wild, where it was revealed that Zelda was just turning 17 before a deadly clash with Ganon. Due to Link being put out of commission and having to be sent to the Shrine of Resurrection where he’s found at the beginning of the game, Zelda is forced to seal herself and Ganon in a state of limbo at Hyrule Castle while Link recovered.

How Many Years Pass Between Breath of the Wild (BOTW) and Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

The additional 2-4 years is the rough time frame that passed between BOTW and TOTK, where our heroes would have gotten a bit older. These extra years of experience and wisdom still don’t seem to prevent Zelda from being cut off from Link, but admittedly her role in this story is more compelling than in the previous installment.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the titular princess is a capable young woman who proves instrumental to your efforts to take down the Demon King. But with such a fascinating, powerful individual, it feels like high time that we get a full game where we play as her and give Link some time on the bench.

- This article was updated on May 26th, 2023