How Old is Purah in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings lots of questions to the table for players. If Gleeoks are so awesome, where have they been all this time in 3D Zelda games? Is that truly Demise that’s appearing in the trailers? Or perhaps you noticed people trending on Twitter seeing Purah’s transformation, commenting “Why did they have to make Purah hot?” With questions about her age swirling and trending for TOTK, you might be wondering, how old is Purah in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

How Old is Purah in TOTK?

Purah is between 122 and 124 years old in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Her age was originally revealed by Breath of the Wild to be chronologically 120 while resembling a small child. Fans inferred from this, and the fact that TOTK takes place 2-4 years after BOTW, how old Purah would roughly be.

However, due to her having changed her form to resemble a grown woman in her mid-to-late 20s or early 30s, the internet simply cannot stop thirsting over her now.

I just might leave Zelda for Purah pic.twitter.com/TIUpuvm6Pf — Sei (waiting for ToTK) (@tmseiwastaken) May 11, 2023

What’s more, she is chronologically about the same age as Impa in Breath of the Wild, but physically always looked drastically younger. This successfully inducts Purah into a hall of dubious fame: hot centenarians or millenarians in Japanese fiction like Tiki in her adult form in Fire Emblem Awakening, or Rhea from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

How Fans Feel about Purah in TOTK

Predictably, fans flocked to the internet to post their reactions to Purah’s glow-up. The question “Why did she have to be hot?” is thrown around a lot, and understandably so. It’s a drastic change that changes how players view the character from how she was portrayed in the previous game.

Why is Purah so hot now??? pic.twitter.com/coqmhW9ymC — Matrix | Road to 100 (@BardockStan) May 13, 2023

The internet is a strange place. But it’s also an upsetting one where people inevitably tried to be even creepier toward this character.

Tears of the Kingdom Fans Are Making Link Expose Himself to Purah and We’re Shocked

Fans have even noted that if Link removes all armor items and speaks to her, you get a unique set of messages. Frankly, they’re the best response possible, and Purah kept things far classier than others may have. I had to test this out myself, and personally, I’m embarrassed for Link to have him do it.

