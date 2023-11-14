How to Access the Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

Image: Gunfire Games

Remnant 2’s first DLC is upon us, The Awakened King, giving fans all the reason to jump back into the soulslike third-person shooter. Get ready for another adventure with this guide, as we will explain how to access The Awakened King DLC in Remnant 2.

How to Unlock The Awakened King DLC for Remnant 2

Players can access the Remnant 2 Awakened King DLC via the adventure mode section at any checkpoint crystal. There is a catch, though. Only players who have completed the Losomn biome in Remnant 2 can access the DLC immediately. Those who have yet to complete Losomn can only enter the DLC naturally through the procedurally generated level of Losomn.

The principal designer of Remnant 2, Ben Cureton, states the Awakened King is “seamlessly woven into the game.” In other words, if you are a player who still needs to complete Losomn in your current playthrough, you can miss the DLC entirely while working through Losomn. It will either appear as part of the level or won’t, and you will have to select it from Adventure Mode once you beat Losomn’s final boss.

Everything Included in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

There is a lot of new content in the Awakened King DLC for Remnant 2. The Awakened King includes new bosses, enemy types, a whole new storyline, and an entirely new level for players to explore. Outside of that, Remnant 2 players can expect fresh items and weapons for their builds and puzzles to discover.

Most importantly, the Awakened King DLC will introduce a new Archetype. The Archetype is called the Ritualist and focuses on status effects and debuffing enemies you encounter. I’m very excited to try out this new Archetype and combine it with others, such as the Hunter or Handler; the status effects of the Ritualist will complement their abilities perfectly.

Ready to jump in? The Awakened King DLC for Remnant 2 will go live on November 14, 2023, at 12 PM ET. The base price for the DLC is $9.99, but if you own the Ultimate Edition, then the DLC will be included at no extra cost.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023