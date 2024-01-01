How to AFK in GTA Online Without Getting Kicked (2023)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

GTA Online players will no doubt feel like they need to step away for a short while in the game at some point without getting kicked. This is where I know an AFK method can be highly helpful to achieve this safely.

This article will take you through how to go AFK in GTA Online without getting kicked from the servers.

How to Go AFK in GTA Online Without Leaving

There are a few methods that will allow you to go AFK in GTA Online, but one of the simplest is one of the oldest tricks in the book. For console players, or for those who use controllers on PC, you can simply put a rubber/elastic band around the aim button (left trigger default) of your controller. Or have it around your movement sticks.

Related: Where to Buy the Battle Rifle in GTA Online

I recommend doing any of these methods within a space such as your apartment or the Diamond Casino so you are not being a nuisance to any other players. If you are on PC then you can plug a controller in and still be able to get the same effect from the rubber bands.

Is There Any Risk Going AFK in GTA Online With This Method?

No, there are no major risks for going AFK in GTA Online with this method and I haven’t noticed any bans as of yet relating to doing this. I personally haven’t gone AFK without being kicked, but for those who would like to, you should be safe to do so. The main risk is hardware-related as you won’t want to have a rubber band on your controller for too long so you don’t damage it.

Related: GTA Online Drift Tuning Guide: How to Drift and All Supported Cars

Now that you know how to go AFK in GTA Online, you can take some rest before you dive back into making money at the Salvage Yard if you are planning to.