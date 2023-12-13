GTA Online Salvage Yard Money Making Guide

Image: Rockstar Games

The Salvage Yard is GTA Online’s newest business. Added in the Chop Shop update, this business lets you break down stolen cars for parts to earn passive income. It may not seem as exciting as selling drugs or running the Los Santos nightlife scene, but the Salvage Yard is a solid way to earn some extra cash in GTA Online.

To get started with the GTA Online Chop Shop storyline and become the owner of your very own Salvage Yard, wait until you get a call from Yusuf Amir. After he explains his business proposition, you’ll be able to buy a Salvage Yard from Maze Bank Foreclosures as you would any other business. The salvage business seems complicated at first with high-stakes vehicle heists mixed in, but you’ll quickly get the hang of things.

Should You Buy a Salvage Yard to Make Money in GTA Online?

A Salvage Yard is a huge investment with even the cheapest properties approaching the $2,000,000 mark, and if you want a good location, you’ll need to pay upwards of $2,500,000. The Salvage Yard won’t make as much money as the most successful Acid Labs or Nightclubs, so newer players should prioritize those businesses first.

Salvage Yards are for seasoned career criminals who want yet another revenue stream to operate in the background while they focus on bigger jobs like heists. They’re a slow burn and you won’t see a return on your investment for some time, so keep that in mind. There are more lucrative business opportunities throughout Los Santos, but you can still make a ton of money with a Salvage Yard if you put in the time and effort.

Best Salvage Yard Upgrades for Profit

When you purchase a Salvage Yard, you can fit it with various upgrades to raise the profit ceiling and make the business much more effective. Some are more useful than others, so make sure you choose the right ones if money is tight. Upgrading your Salvage Yard can easily add millions on top of the already steep initial asking price.

To maximize your money, you should buy the Tow Truck and Staff first. The Tow Truck will let you take on unique Tow Truck Service missions where you bring vehicles back to your Salvage Yard so you can scrap them for parts. This will keep your Salvage Yard constantly up and running with a steady influx of new vehicles, making the meter fill up that much faster.

Even if you have a steady stockpile of salvage, you won’t make any money if you can’t sell it. Hiring Staff will let you break down salvage faster, letting you sell more often. More sales equals more money, so this is a no-brainer even with its hefty price tag.

How to Make Money With a GTA Online Salvage Yard

Vehicles are the main source of income with a Salvage Yard. You can either sell them whole or break them down and salvage their parts. The best choice depends on the type of car and how much effort you want to put in.

Expensive cars can be obtained by completing Salvage Yard Robberies, which are the main missions of the Chop Shop update. Accessed from the computer in your Salvage Yard, these missions are like mini heists that end with you stealing a super expensive car. Target cars change weekly, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

If you have the Tow Truck upgrade for your Salvage Yard, you can also get cars by completing Tow Truck Service missions. These cars won’t be as expensive as the targets of the Salvage Yard Robberies, but they won’t take nearly as much time to collect.

Should You Sell or Salvage for Parts?

Once you have a car in your possession, you can choose to either sell it or salvage it. Selling a vehicle can net you more money, but you’ll have to manually drive it to a designated drop-off location and any damage the car takes along the way will reduce its value. Even the slightest scratch can knock thousands off of a vehicle’s value, so be careful.

If you’d rather salvage a vehicle for parts, then your Salvage Yard staff will take over the operation and you won’t have to do anything else. After some time, you’ll get paid. This process happens in the background, so feel free to do other missions or activities while you wait.

For nicer cars like the Turismo Omaggio, the sell price will usually be higher than the salvage price as long as you can drive it to the drop-off location without a scratch. The prices will vary for different vehicle types, so weigh your options carefully and choose whichever makes you the most amount of money for the least amount of effort.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023