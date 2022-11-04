As players continue to flock in droves towards the wild world of Grand Theft Auto Online, they may be wondering what they should work towards first. Money, power, and image are all significant parts of this game, so you’ll need a ride that matches your status. With so many to choose from, what is going to be the best choice for you and your crew?

No matter if you’re looking for a luxury vehicle to elevate your image to the next level, or something that will get you from Point A to Point B without any issues, finding the best vehicles available in this online paradise will help you enjoy it even more. Here are 5 rides that will help you jump your style and profile, and are fully customizable to boot.

Top 5 Best Cars In GTA Online

No matter what a player is searching for, you’ll be able to get the car of your dreams in Grand Theft Auto Online. Beg, borrow or steal to earn enough money to finally get one of your own, or put your criminal skills to the test and snag one from another unsuspecting player. This sandbox world offers unlimited possibilities, and with these cars on our list, you’ll find that you’re the king or queen of the castle.

5. Grotti Furia

The lovechild of a Ferarri and an NSX, players will be able to take this nimble supercar to the ends of the map without needing to worry. Fast and furious, the tight lines and attractive look of this car will allow gamers to show that they’re made of cash without having to break the bank. The Grotti Furia is available for $2,740,000.

4. Weevil Custom

While the ’70s may have been a time of peace and love, the Weevil Custom is a vehicle that just screams bold and brash. Taking the normally adorable Weevil and converting it at Benny’s Original Motor Works into something a bit more intense, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind ride that can withstand some of the biggest hits in the game. You’ll be able to create this beast by taking your Weevil in and paying $980,000 for this modification.

3. Ocelot Pariah

Getting your hands on the Ocelet Pariah will show the world that you mean business. Not only is it one of the fastest cars available, this sleek ride just oozes style. It’s also surprisingly affordable, given its styling and speed, allowing players to get a fairly great head start early in their criminal career. The Ocelot Pariah is available for $1,420,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

2. Z-Type

If speed and style are your main concerns, the Z-Type has you covered. Featuring a classic style from the early ’50s, you’ll be able to depend on this vehicle for all of your dastardly deeds. Perfect for planning a getaway, or going to get some takeout, the Z-Type is a vehicle that screams class. If players are looking to get their hands on this beauty, they’ll need to fork out $950,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

1. Benefactor LM87

Our choice for the best car currently available in Grand Theft Auto Online has to go to the Benefactor LM87. This supercar is beyond words, with hellacious speeds that can help players evade the trickiest of encounters, to an overall killer style that shines above most other vehicles. Its price tag may be high, but it’s easily worth the cash. You’ll be able to get the LM87 for $2,915,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

No matter if you’re a Club Manager, or someone just cruising the streets causing trouble, any of these vehicles will help elevate you above other players. Just make sure to keep them safe, because even in Role Playing Servers, players like to snag vehicles and claim them for their own.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022