How to Attack Underwater Enemies in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

As you travel across the various realms and levels in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, you’ll face numerous enemies you will inevitably have to take down. Those on land are significantly easy to target and attack, but when it comes to enemies underwater, you’ll need to approach them differently.

That said, attacking underwater enemies isn’t as challenging as it sounds, and you don’t need to unlock any of Kirby’s special abilities to do so, which is more convenient. So, if you’re diving into a pool of enemies, read on to find out how you can attack them to avoid taking any damage and continue on your merry way.

Can You Attack Underwater Enemies in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe?

Attacking underwater enemies is simple. Once in a body of water, you can dive by moving down with your controller since he will automatically equip diving gear or swimming gear when in water. Once you come face to face with an enemy, hitting the attack button will trigger a water gun attack. This shoots out a short jet from Kirby, which targets the enemy directly in front. Since it’s a reasonably short jet stream, you’ll need to attack quickly and prepare to move away from the enemy to prevent taking any damage.

It’s important to note that if you have some of Kirby’s abilities active, you won’t be able to perform the water gun attack unless you have the Water ability active, which is when the ability will power up to the Enhanced Water Gun attack which will target multiple enemies rather than the one directly in front of you, and reaches further than the standard water gun attack.

In addition, if you have the Ninja ability active, you can perform the Stealth Water Gun attack, which allows you to attack upwards toward the surface of the water to prevent the enemy from spotting you and attacking you directly. But generally, a few hits with the standard water gun ability will take down most enemies in a small number of hits in case you don’t have access to any abilities.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023