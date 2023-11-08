Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While you might be surrounded by countless enemy hordes, at least you have a nice shotgun to defend yourself. Here is how to beat A Colossal Feat in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Beat a Colossal Feat

A Colossal Feat is the very first Providence Trial you will encounter as soon as you unlock them. This can be done by unlocking a new survivor, so you will unlock the Providence Trials very early on during your playthrough – as long as you don’t keep dying, as I did.

A Colossal Feat will have you play as the Commando and you will have to defeat a horde of enemies, with the Colossus being the final enemy. You have the Point-Blank skill equipped, which grants you a shotgun that will deal 6×100% damage to enemies nearby.

As you might expect, there aren’t a lot of things you can do other than using your different skills to dodge and defeat the different enemies you will encounter during this trial. However, given that the game has granted you a Shotgun, you are better off using it in short distances to the targets to deal heavy damage. This will allow you to do some crowd control, as enemies keep piling up before the Colossus appears.

Once he does, attack him from behind and you hop on one of the platforms on either side to avoid taking any damage. Keep moving away from smaller enemies and you will defeat the Colossus in no time.

After completing A Colossal Feat in Risk of Rain Returns, you will unlock several other Providence Trials. Continue to unlock and complete them to get new skills, skins, and many more secrets!