Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you stuck on a specific boss or just wondering how to beat all bosses in Atomic Heart? Atomic Heart is an action-RPG and first-person shooter game that offers many weapons and skills when facing bosses. However, each boss has different mechanics and resistances to elements your weapon cartridges and Polymer skills provide. Lucky for us, each boss has weaknesses, and defeating them doesn’t need to be frustrating. Here is how to beat all Bosses in Atomic Heart to beat the game in no time.

How to Beat Every Atomic Heart Boss

Here is precisely how to beat every boss in Atomic Heart based on their mechanics and resistances.

How to Beat VOV-A6/CH Lab Tech

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to beat the Lab Tech is by using your shotgun when he goes to charge up an attack. This will prevent the attack from happening and will push him back, giving you time to keep your distance from him. Use your Shok Polymer skill to help slow him down if he gets too close, and you cannot shoot him without taking damage.

How to Beat Large Mutant

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You need to attack the group of tumors on its back to beat the Large Mutant. However, this will cause it to take a large amount of damage. To get a chance to attack the tumors, you can use an Electric weapon cartridge, which will stun it. A Fire weapon cartridge can also deal extra damage since mutants are susceptible to fire.

How to Beat Hedgie

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to beat Hedgie is by raising the statues and causing Hedgie to run into them. You must Shok the platform controls to raise a statue. When this happens, it will come out of its roll and take a lot of damage. So you don’t need actually to attack it to beat it. However, to beat it without using the statues, you should wait until it stops and exposes its shining cores.

Related: How to Earn the Strike Achievement in Atomic Heart

How to Beat Plyusch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to defeat the Plyusch is by using a gun with a Fire weapon cartridge attached. To further increase the Fire weapon cartridge damage, spray the Plyusch with your Polymer Jet ability to extend the burn damage it receives when shot. If you decide to go the melee route, you must prepare by arming yourself with a Cryo weapon cartridge to slow the Plyusch down and the Polymer Shield to block its devastating attacks.

Related: How to Use Weapon Cartridge in Atomic Heart

How to Beat Belyash

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The easiest way to beat Belyash is to use an Electric weapon cartridge to slow it down and then shoot it with an explosive weapon like the Fat Boy. However, it resists other elements like energy, fire, and ice, so avoid these where possible.

How to Beat Natasha

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Natasha is one of the tankier and slower bosses in Atomic Heart, but her attacks require a lot of timing and finesse to stay alive. First, ensure you avoid her missile barrage attack by timing your dashes when she begins lowering her arms. Next, you should use an explosive weapon like the Fat Boy to deal damage to her. Finally, it would be best to use the Kalash to out the bombs she deploys.

How to Beat Dewdrop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dewdrop is one of the more formidable bosses in Atomic Heart due to its resistance to basically every element and its powerful attacks. However, just like the last two bosses, you will want to attack its eye with an explosive weapon like the Fat Boy to defeat it. Make sure to use the dead whale as your source of cover when not attacking Dewdrop.

How to Defeat Twins

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is essential to understand that the twins behave exactly like P-3 in that they can store energy and then utilize that energy to attack you with special moves. You can prevent this from happening by dealing damage to them constantly. Once again, you will want to use an explosive weapon like the Fat Boy to attack them. However, the Twins are super quick, and you will only want to attack them when they stop to store energy or to make an attack. Otherwise, you will want to dash in circles around them to avoid them.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023