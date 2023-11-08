Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pigs might not fly – yet – but they can surely be toxic bombs just waiting to explode. Here is how to beat Blades in the Wind in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Beat Blades in the Wind

Blades in the Wind is one of the various Providence Trials introduced in Risk of Rain Returns. You will unlock it by playing and completing contiguous trials in the Providence Trial map. You will play as the Huntress, and you will use the Laser Cyclone as your only skill.

You will have to defeat Toxic Beasts, and in case you are wondering, they are fire-breathing, red-eye giant grey pigs. They will follow you attempting to hit you with their attacks. You only need to defeat one to complete the trial, but you can defeat as many Toxic Beasts as you want. You can also find a trio of items above if you wish to purchase one of them.

The truth is that this trial can be completed by pure timing – a very important skill in Risk of Rain Returns. You see, once you use the Laser Cyclone skill, you will fire a boomerang of sorts, which will automatically return to you. However, if you jump and avoid the Cyclone, it will continue to travel through the air, following and dealing damage. The trick is to use this skill in the top platforms just above the Toxic Beast where it can’t hurt you and continuously avoid it while aligning it with the Toxic Beast, which will follow you as well. The amount of damage it will receive continuously will ensure that it will get defeated promptly.

Keep using the Laser Cyclone as many times as you must. Just keep dodging it so that you will deal as much damage as possible. You will get rid of those Toxic Beasts in the blink of an eye!