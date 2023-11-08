Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While not being able to do them following a 360 no-scope jump, headshots in Risk of Rain Returns are still pretty powerful. Here is how to beat Endless Stand-Off in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Beat Endless Stand-Off

Endless Stand-Of is one of the first Providence Trials you unlock after completing the very first one, A Colossal Feat. You will be playing as the Bandit, and you will be using the Standoff skill – therefore, the name of the trial. The Standoff skill will shoot towards the enemy head, dealing 500% damage.

You will gain 1 stack of Standoff if you successfully kill an enemy. Each stack will increase the damage output by 50%. The challenge of this Providence Trial is to keep stacking Standoff by killing enemies and preventing it from wearing off – you have 15 seconds to kill another enemy to stack. If you are killed or Standoff wears off, then it’s game over.

There are two main approaches you can take. First, is climbing the ropes or using the geiser to jump to the platforms above and use Standoff to kill Lemurians standing on the platform in front of you. They will not jump toward you, which means that you can keep killing them without them not being a threat. The bad news is that you are exposed to aerial attacks from above and below.

The other approach, and the one that worked for me, is to keep yourself on the platform just in front of the abandoned canteen. You will have to jump and dodge from side to side and continue to use Standoff and your regular attacks to get rid of enemies as they come and go. Sand Crabs will not be able to jump toward the main platform and aerial attacks will only come from above.

If you can land 30 Standoff kills, you will complete the requirements for success. As you might expect, Endless Stand-Off is, in fact, endless, meaning that you can stack up your kills to infinity. Either way, you only need 30 kills to unlock more Providence Trials in Risk of Rain Returns.

Whether you want to hit the skies or the ground, be sure to not get overwhelmed by the enemies and collect those headshots. As long as you keep stacking them, things will get easier due to the damage boosts. Just don’t get killed by those Evolved Lemurians. They are my nemesis.