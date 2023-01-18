How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO January 2023

Similar to earlier events, Giovanni and his team are arguably the most challenging fight you’ll take on in Pokemon Go, with tough Pokemon that can only be defeated with the proper counters and movesets. With three phases, players need to be prepared to know the weaknesses of each phase by selecting the correct Pokemon before going into battle. While this fight seems impossible, players can succeed with thoughtful planning and strategy. If you need help, keep reading for our recommendations for the best Pokemon and counters to take down Giovanni.

Best Pokemon to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO

While phase 1 is always Persian, and phase 3 is always Shadow Mewtwo, phase 2 is a mix between 3 different Pokemon and is random. Below you will find the best choices of Pokemon to bring into battle with you along with Giovanni’s roster, so you know what to expect.

Phase 1 – Persian

Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon that is weak against Fighting-type moves. Use any of these three Pokemon listed below and the specific counter we have to take Persian down quickly.

Lucario

Counter

Aura Sphere

Tyranitar

SmackDown

Crunch

Hariyama

Counter

Dynamic Punch

Phase 2 – Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen is a dual Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, meaning that its weaknesses come out against Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves. The three Pokemon below take Nidoqueen down reasonably quickly.

Mewtwo

Psycho Cut

Psystrike/Psystrike

Alakazam

Confusion

Psychic

Kyogre

Waterfall

Surf

Phase 2 – Steelix

Being a Ground/Steel type Pokemon, Steelix is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. Below are our recommendations.

Darmanitan

Fire Fang

Overheat

Terrakion

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Entei

Fire Fang

Overheat

Phase 2 – Rhyperior

Rhyperior is a Ground/Rock type Pokemon, meaning it is weak against Pokemon who use Grass and Water-type moves. Use the Pokemon below to have the best chance against Rhyperior. Kartana is a top choice here.

Zarude

Vine Whip

Power Whip

Kartana

Razor Lead

Lead Blade

Swampert

Mud Shot

Hydro Cannon

Phase 3 – Shadow Mewtwo

The most difficult opponent in this battle against Giovanni is Shadow Mewtwo. Shadow Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokemon, which is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks and moves. Here are our recommendations.

Hoopa

Astonish

Shadow Ball

Zarude

Bite

Dark Pulse

Darkrai

Snarl

Dark Pulse

Hopefully, after utilizing this list of Pokemon and counters, you could finally take down Giovanni and his team. If you are still having trouble, try out different Pokemon, but make sure they fit the criteria for Giovanni’s Pokemon’s weaknesses. Knowing weaknesses/strengths and resistances are the most critical factors in winning battles in any Pokemon game.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023