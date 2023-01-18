How to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO January 2023

Similar to earlier events, Giovanni and his team are arguably the most challenging fight you’ll take on in Pokemon Go, with tough Pokemon that can only be defeated with the proper counters and movesets. With three phases, players need to be prepared to know the weaknesses of each phase by selecting the correct Pokemon before going into battle. While this fight seems impossible, players can succeed with thoughtful planning and strategy. If you need help, keep reading for our recommendations for the best Pokemon and counters to take down Giovanni.
Best Pokemon to Beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO
While phase 1 is always Persian, and phase 3 is always Shadow Mewtwo, phase 2 is a mix between 3 different Pokemon and is random. Below you will find the best choices of Pokemon to bring into battle with you along with Giovanni’s roster, so you know what to expect.
Phase 1 – Persian
Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon that is weak against Fighting-type moves. Use any of these three Pokemon listed below and the specific counter we have to take Persian down quickly.
Lucario
- Counter
- Aura Sphere
Tyranitar
- SmackDown
- Crunch
Hariyama
- Counter
- Dynamic Punch
Phase 2 – Nidoqueen
Nidoqueen is a dual Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, meaning that its weaknesses come out against Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves. The three Pokemon below take Nidoqueen down reasonably quickly.
Mewtwo
- Psycho Cut
- Psystrike/Psystrike
Alakazam
- Confusion
- Psychic
Kyogre
- Waterfall
- Surf
Phase 2 – Steelix
Being a Ground/Steel type Pokemon, Steelix is weak against Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water-type moves. Below are our recommendations.
Darmanitan
- Fire Fang
- Overheat
Terrakion
- Double Kick
- Sacred Sword
Entei
- Fire Fang
- Overheat
Phase 2 – Rhyperior
Rhyperior is a Ground/Rock type Pokemon, meaning it is weak against Pokemon who use Grass and Water-type moves. Use the Pokemon below to have the best chance against Rhyperior. Kartana is a top choice here.
Zarude
- Vine Whip
- Power Whip
Kartana
- Razor Lead
- Lead Blade
Swampert
- Mud Shot
- Hydro Cannon
Phase 3 – Shadow Mewtwo
The most difficult opponent in this battle against Giovanni is Shadow Mewtwo. Shadow Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokemon, which is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks and moves. Here are our recommendations.
Hoopa
- Astonish
- Shadow Ball
Zarude
- Bite
- Dark Pulse
Darkrai
- Snarl
- Dark Pulse
Hopefully, after utilizing this list of Pokemon and counters, you could finally take down Giovanni and his team. If you are still having trouble, try out different Pokemon, but make sure they fit the criteria for Giovanni’s Pokemon’s weaknesses. Knowing weaknesses/strengths and resistances are the most critical factors in winning battles in any Pokemon game.
