How to Beat Piercing Space and Time in Risk of Rain Returns

Shooting an energy projectile is already extremely entertaining, Now imagine being reported to wherever your little darts hit. Here is how to beat Space and Time in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Beat Piercing Space and Time

Piercing Space and Time is a Providence Trial that you can tackle after you have completed A Colossal Feat. You will play as the Huntress and you will have the Warp Dart equipped as your default skill. This is a weighted dart that will teleport you wherever it lands, dealing 200% damage by exploding on impact. This is a race in which you will have to get to the Teleporter by using the teleporting properties of the Warp Dart.

This is a decently sized challenge, so you will encounter a lot of checkpoints along the way. These will help you in case you are killed, allowing you to spawn at said checkpoint. However, if you end up falling to lower levels without dying, you are probably going to end up activating another previous checkpoint. Basically, don’t jump and time your shots.

There are several upgrades you can find along the way. The main one is the Hardlight Afterburner, which will allow you to fire more Warp Darts, bypassing the skill’s cooldown. If you want to speed things up, I recommend getting at least one of these.

There is also another upgrade you can pick up once you get to the top of the level. This is the Carrara Marble, which is a Use Item that you can use to create a custom one-time spawn point. This is useful due to the nature of the following jumps, which can be really punishing. However, this will cost you valuable seconds, so don’t get it if you are attempting a high score.

You will eventually arrive at the final jump. You might have picked up a Hopoo Feather on your way to this spot, granting you an extra jump. Don’t risk it and do a double jump, follow up with a well-placed arrow shot, and hopefully, you will get to hit the wall above the Teleporter.

If done correctly, you will arrive at your final platform. Just interact with the Teleporter and the challenge will be over. Don’t you fail the shot, though! I did and ended up at the very beginning of the level. Don’t worry, you won’t have to face any boss or hordes of enemies.

