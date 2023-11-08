Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes our fellow survivors just need to take a rest and rely on technology to carry the workload. Here is how to beat S.O.S. in Risk of Rain Returns.

Risk of Rain Returns: How to Beat S.O.S.

S.O.S. is one of the Providence Trials you can partake in once you have unlocked a survivor in the main game. S.O.S. will have you play as the Commando. Well, technically that is the survivor chosen for the trial, however, you will soon find out that you actually play as a little drone. You are tasked with destroying targets around a zone while also avoiding enemy attacks. You only have one simple firing attack and targets are spawn all across the area, with new ones popping out as soon as you destroy others.

While it may sound simple enough, this trial can get really messy and unfair if you don’t know what you are doing. I strongly recommend doing laps around the area only focusing on the outer part of it. This will cause all of the enemies to follow you, preventing them from being in your way of destroying targets. You can certainly attempt to enter the inner areas, but you will find out that you will become more vulnerable to getting surrounded and swarmed by incoming enemies, especially Jellyfish that will one-shot you since you don’t have any invisibility frames.

Stick to the outer side and do laps, and if you fail to pop a target, just continue. Staying behind will be the cause of your death as well. You will also notice a healing item appearing in the middle of the area. Just ignore it, it is a trap that will, more often than not, kill you.

You can aim to score as many points as you want, but you only need 50 to unlock more Providence Trials. Just follow the path above and you will eventually get the necessary points to move on.

