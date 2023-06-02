How to Beat Tchort as a Druid in Diablo 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Diablo 4 has plenty of bosses for players to best throughout their playthroughs and Tchort is certainly one of the most difficult early-game bosses, especially for Druids. Due to the sheer amount of elements on the move in the battle, it can get messy very quickly if you don’t know what skills to effectively use. This article will take you through how to beat Tchrot as a Druid in Diablo 4.

Best Way to Defeat Tchort As a Druid in Diablo 4

In order to defeat Tchort we would recommend staying away from Werebear-based builds as this is where we have been noticing players struggling a lot. Instead, focusing on a defensive build with ranged skills such as Tornado can make all the difference for the fight. Another important note is to make sure and avoid any incoming projectile attacks before damaging Tchort again. Listed below are the skills we recommend.

Earth Spike — Great for some small extra damage inflicts.

— Great for some small extra damage inflicts. Wind Shear

Tornado — Extremely useful for the main attack against Tchort because of the ranged nature.

— Extremely useful for the main attack against Tchort because of the ranged nature. Predatory Instinct — This passive skill will give an extra 2% critical strike chance against “Close” enemies. Since Tchort tends to suddenly reach you in no time, the skill is extremely effective.

— This passive skill will give an extra 2% critical strike chance against “Close” enemies. Since Tchort tends to suddenly reach you in no time, the skill is extremely effective. Landslide

Earthern Bulwark — A defensive skill that can easily become your savior in the fight against Tchrot as a Druid, be sure to have this ready to activate quickly when at medium health. It absorbs 50% of your base health as damage.

In order to showcase the general skill progression better, d4builds.gg was used so you can follow the main path. The top row is the starting skills you have access to, then the next row is the next skill set section, and so forth. The number linked to each skill is the skill point investment amount which you can correlate with your level. The list above the image has been written in order of the skills you reach first.

In total, you should spend a minimum of 11 to 12 skill points to prepare for the battle. However, if you have spare skill points, continue to invest in each recommended skill for an upgrade — especially with Lightning Storm, Tornado, and Earthen Bulwark. Tchort won’t last too long when you are throwing all of those skills at her.

What is the Best Class for Defeating Tchort in Diablo 4?

All classes will be able to defeat Tchort even if some such as Druid take longer. However, the best class we have found for defeating Tchort would have to be Rogue or Necromancer. Both have excellent capabilities and with the Rogue’s maneuverability, they can be a brutal stopping force for Tchort. If you plan on using a Rogue to defeat Tchort, be sure to use the “Penetrating Shot” skill which is an excellent ranged attack.

Now that you know how to beat Tchort as a Druid (and other classes) you can get back to slaying the demons of Sanctuary. Make sure to keep note of everything you’ve learned here for future tough boss battles as a Druid in Diablo 4 — best of luck demon slayer!

