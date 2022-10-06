How to Beat the Crane Puzzle in Bonelab

Bonelab can surely be considered one of the best surprises of 2022, as the game really showcases the potential of VR titles, all while also pushing the boundaries laid down by its predecessor Boneworks. With that said, among the many puzzles available in the game, the Crane puzzle is among the trickiest. Now, in order to help you continue through the game’s campaign. here’s how to solve the Crane Puzzle in Bonelab.

How to Solve the Crane Puzzle in Bonelab

Once you arrive at the puzzle area, the first thing you need to do in order to solve the puzzle is open/interact with the crates located at the top of the constructions featured in at least three of the numbered areas, all of which will feature a luminous ball. Once you do that, head to the building located in front of Area 6 and then use the stairs located by its side to go up, where you will find two batteries and an energy generator. Pick up both batteries and attach them to the two slots featured in the fuse box.

After placing both batteries, turn your attention to the control panel, which will allow you to move the massive crane. With that said, in order to complete the puzzle, you need to manipulate the device and line up the crane in a way in which you can grab three of the luminous balls and then place them in the three slots on your right. Once all balls are placed, the puzzle will be completed and you will be able to continue the level by going through the airlock door and then following the available paths.

To recap, here’s how to solve the crane puzzle in Bonelab:

Unlock the glowing balls located in three areas.

Head to the building located in front of the sixth Area.

Place both batteries in the generator.

Use the panel to control the crane and place the balls in the slots located on your right.

Head to the Cycle Airlock door and open it to progress through the game.

You can currently play Bonelab exclusively on PC, by making use of both Steam and Meta Quest VR devices.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2022