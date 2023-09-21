How to Beat the Giant in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resident Evil 4’s Giant is an iconic enemy. This beast was brutal in the remake, but it turns out it’s even more challenging in the Separate Ways DLC. He is more erratic, quicker, and can sustain more damage. This guide will cover beating the Giant in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

How to Kill the Giant in Separate Ways DLC

The first thing you need to know about the Giant in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways is that you need to damage it enough so it reveals the worm-like creature on its back. To do this quickly, you can throw grenades or unload bullets into its head. I recommend using a grenade, as you will need as many bullets as possible during the fight.

When the Giant finally reveals the worm creature inside, your goal is to damage it as much as possible with bullets. This is almost impossible from the ground, so use Ada’s grapple ability to get on top of the rooftops. When on the roof, the Giant will try to destroy the building. When he’s getting close to you, grapple to the adjacent building.

Hitting the worm on the Giant’s back is very tough, considering he continues to move back and forth. The best weapon to use here is the machine gun, which increases your chance of landing hits on its weak spot. You’ll find it almost impossible to land hits with the rifle or pistol, as there is insufficient time to aim.

When you damage the worm on the Giant’s back enough, the Giant will fall to its knees. When the Giant is on the ground, rush up to it and press the knife button when up close. This will cause Ada to use her grapple hook, fly around the monster, and slice the worm. This deals tons of damage.

You need to repeat the entire process, as it takes two slices of the worm for the Giant to go down finally.

Keep to the rooftops, use your machine gun, and try to land as many shots at the worm as possible, and you should be good. If you find yourself at the tail end of the fight and the Giant has destroyed all the buildings, leaving Ada nowhere to grapple, your next best shot is to run far away from the Giant and try to land hits from far away. Being too close to him will make it very hard to see the worm’s weak spot.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023