The base game of Resident Evil 4 is action-packed, no doubt about it. That said, Separate Ways DLC is more action-focused, considering Ada is more agile and has a new moveset up her sleeve. She has two melee attacks, a strong kick, and a grappling attack. This guide will walk you through how to grapple attack in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.

How to Execute a Grapple Melee Attack in Resident Evil 4 Seperate Ways DLC

To do a grapple attack in Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways, the first thing you need to do is stun your enemy. Landing headshots can easily do this. Once you have stunned an enemy, an X icon (or A on Xbox) will appear over its head, indicating that you can do a melee attack. To successfully grapple an attack, you must be distant from the enemy.

If you are too close to the enemy, Ada will perform her kicking melee attack instead, which does less damage. The best way to execute a grapple attack is to keep your distance at all times and land headshots from afar, finding the right time to stun and strike.

I’ve noticed that Separate Ways has more significant groups of enemies that travel in packs compared to the base game of Resident Evil 4. With this being true, and considering the grapple attack is so powerful, it can land a hit on a whole pack of zombies instead of just one at a time. There have been times when I successfully damaged six enemies at once due to executing the grapple attack correctly.

While Leon had to play a more aggressive and close-quarters approach, considering that his melee attack only worked when near an enemy, Ada can play from farther out. It’s recommended to keep your distance from group of enemies at all times, helping you from taking considerable damage. It can become overwhelming the number of enemies Separate Ways has, so the grapple attack makes it more manageable.

