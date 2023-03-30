Image: Capcom

Leon S.Kennedy is one of Resident Evil‘s hardiest characters. From his disastrous first day as a Raccoon City police officer to Operation Javier, Leon has survived some of the Resident Evil series’ deadliest developments. Resident Evil 4 Remake pushes Leon’s survival skills to their limit, leaving many to wonder if he’s alive by the end of the game. For those who haven’t played it yet, this article will reveal whether or not Leon dies in the Resident Evil 4 Remake; you’ve been warned.

Does Leon die during Resident Evil 4? Answered

From the moment he begins his mission to rescue First Daughter Ashley Graham from the sinister Los Illuminados cult, Leon’s life is always in danger. Not only does the former police officer have to face down against hordes of Los Illuminados’ brainwashed followers, but he also trades blows with terrifying mutants spawned by the parasite at the center of the cult’s doctrine, Las Plagas.

If the player fails to watch their health or use their ammo wisely, Leon will die in one of many gruesome fashions. These terrible fates range from being beaten to death by a mob of Ganados, swallowed by Del Largo, or eviscerated by a Regenerator. However, these deaths aren’t considered canon, and the player will be sent back to the last checkpoint if they get Leon killed.

Within the story of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Leon manages to survive everything Los Illuminados throws at him. With help from his estranged secret agent lover Ada Wong, former Umbrella researcher Luis Serra Navarro, and the arms-dealing Merchant, Leon makes it to Los Illuminados’ off-shore base of operations and rescues Ashely. Following a brutal battle against Los Illuminados’ leader Lord Osmund Saddler, Leon escapes the exploding island fortress on a jet ski with Ashley.

While Resident Evil 4 Remaster ends with Leon and Ashley in the middle of the ocean with no land in sight, later Resident Evil games show they made it back to the United States alive. Given Leon’s status as one of the playable protagonists of Resident Evil 6, the former police officer’s future within the series is assured.

