What is the Village Chief’s Lock Code in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 just got a shiny new remake and it’s splendid. While the game certainly emulates the action of the seminal 2005 classic, it also expands on the world and overall feels conveyed by other recent remakes. This has allowed players to experience their favorite action horror game like never before, and this includes unfamiliar puzzles and sections. One such puzzle for the remake is the village chief’s combination lock in Resident Evil 4, but we’ve cracked the code.

What is the Code for the Village Chief’s Combination Lock in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The code is, from left to right: Crop/Branches, Pig, Baby. This combination can be found written in some notes upstairs in the same house. Completing this code will open the wardrobe which has a Crystal Marble item which in turn allows you to unlock the door upstairs near where you found the notes. Be careful: once you get the Crystal Marble, a Ganado will attack you near the stairs.

For players of the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, you’ll note that 4 brings back this familiar type of 3-piece combination lock where you’ll have to find the code from clues in the area. It promotes exploration and comprehension of the environment, even if sometimes the puzzles can feel a bit odd or archaic.

What Does the Crystal Marble Do in RE4 Remake?

The Crystal Marble item is a more distinctive but also more straightforward puzzle when you use it on the door’s circular slot. You must simply rotate and reposition the marble so the beads align in the shape of the insignia shown beneath. Once they are properly set up, the door will unlock, and you’ll be able to proceed.

The door you open leads to the master bedroom with some files to inspect, handgun ammo, and even the Insignia Key. This will be very handy in helping you proceed, and upon leaving you’ll find that you’re still not alone. Get ready, the action only intensifies here as you enter chapter 3!

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2023