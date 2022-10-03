How To Beat The Moonbase in Bonelab

Once you have found your way out of the Central Hub and into the main story of Bonelab, you may find yourself stuck in a few different situations. One of the more tricky levels in the game is the Moonbase Level, which has you navigating through low gravity while performing parkour moves that would be impossible on our home planet.

However, if you don’t know where to go, you may find yourself stuck flailing about in this level for much longer than originally anticipated. Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what we will need to do to get off of the Moon, and back into the action as we progress even further in Bonelab!

How To Complete The Moonbase Level in Bonelab

You’ll be working your way towards unlocking a Short Avatar through this level, which will allow you to use their small stature to your advantage. They’re fast, nimble, and quick, so getting your hands on this little kitty Avatar as fast as possible will help you throughout the entirety of your play session.

As you make your way outside, make sure that you’re taking a look to your left as soon as you leave, as you’ll find one of the best items in the game readily available to you. Finding and grabbing the Utility Gun, you’ll be able to spawn in any object that you need, which can help break the balance of the game in a way, which allows you to give yourself some amazing weapons and ammo whenever you need it.

After you have grabbed this excellent tool, you’ll want to make your way to the Moonbase that is located down in the giant crater that is in the center of the map. You’ll want to start making your way up to the middle of this base, towards the large pod in the middle. Doing your best trapeze walker impression, you’ll need to make your way up the beam that leads to the pod in the middle, and climb to the top. With the help of zero gravity, you may also be able to jump directly to the top, as well.

To make it to the top of the dome, you’ll have two options. You can either jump, and try to make it to the top without slipping, or you can grab onto the side and climb your way to the top. Once you have made it up here, you’ll just need to grab the small orb at the top, and you’ll have unlocked the Short Avatar, and you’ll be ready to move on to the next mission!

If you’re loving everything that this title has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Bonelab Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to unlock the Go-Kart, the easiest way to unlock new Avatars and characters, and where you’ll use the key that Jimmy Wong gives you in Level 12!

Bonelab is available now on PC and Meta Quest.