How to Beat the Stone Talus in Crenel Hills Cave in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

If you took on yourself to find the chest piece of the Barbarian Armor in Crenel Hills Cave in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will very likely find yourself face-to-face with a Stone Talus. But how can you defeat the boss? Now, here’s how to easily defeat the Stone Talus in Crenel Hills Cave in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Easily Defeat the Stone Talus in Crenel Hills Cave in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can defeat the Stone Talus in Crenel Hills Cave in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by first hitting their weak spot (the Crystal on its back) with a projectile —either an arrow or any kind of trowable.

Once the projectile hits, the boss will fall down, thus allowing you to run toward them and deal direct melee damage before they go back to their feet. After repeating the process a few times, the boss will fall.

As we found the cave and the boss while at 4 Hearts, we were able to easily defeat the Stone Talus by first guiding the boss toward one of the large rock pillars surrounding the water body and then circling the pillar in order to score a hit from the back/side of their weak point.

Just remember to be extra careful, as both the enemy’s melee and projectiles will very likely kill you on impact.

Once the Crystal is hit and the enemy falls, we then focused on running toward them and then dealing as much damage as possible before the boss recovers. It took us around 4 to 5 weak spot shots in order to defeat it. We were using simple arrows, an 9 and 11 strength weapons.

What to do With the Luminous Stone Talus Heart?

After defeating the boss, you will be rewarded with a few valuable drops, which will include their Luminous Stone Talus Heart. The Heart can then be used as a fusion material providing a +21 increase in damage.

- This article was updated on May 14th, 2023