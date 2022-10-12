How to Become A Marriage Counselor in BitLife

If you’re looking to check off the Snake in the Grass challenge in BitLife, you’ve come to the right place. Each week, you’ll have a new task to try and nail down. This week, you’re going to need to do everything in your power to be born into the right facilities to become a Marriage Counselor. However, if you don’t know how to make this happen, you’ll be stuck in an endless cycle.

Thankfully, we are here to help you accomplish this in as few lives as possible. Let’s dig right in, and find out the quickest and easiest steps that you’ll need to take to tackle this career choice and become the best Marriage Counselor there has ever been. Here’s what you’ll need to do to progress along the Snake in the Grass challenge in BitLife!

Snake In The Grass: Become A Marriage Counselor In BitLife

While BitLife may just be a simple text simulator, there is a surprising amount of depth beneath the surface of this title. You’ll need to make sure that you’re living your best life, all while trying your hardest to accomplish the dreams set out before you. Each week, you’ll have a new challenge to look forward to, and you’ll need to make this happen to achieve some extra goodies at the end of your game.

This week, you’ll need to push yourself towards becoming a Marriage Counselor, and while the steps may sound easy when they’re put out in front of us, they’re much more difficult to achieve without prior knowledge. Let’s find out what we will need to do!

Earn a Degree in Psychology or Counseling Make sure that you achieve high grades, so you’ll be easily accepted

Browse through the Full-Time Job Listings available in the area where you were born. If you cannot find it, close out the listings and check again.

available in the area where you were born. Nail an interview and hope that you pass. As we mentioned prior, the higher the grades you achieved, the better chance you’ll have of being hired.

Start working as a Marriage Counselor

BitLife is available now on Mobile Devices.