Image: Candywriter

In order to complete the Full Glam Challenge in Bitlife, you will need to, among a few other tasks, become a social media star. But that is easier said than done, right? With that said, in order to help you both complete the challenge as well as live out your dream of becoming an internet superstar, here’s how to become a Social Media Star in Bitlife.

How to Become a Social Media Star in Bitlife

You can become a Social Media Star in Bitlife by reaching the 1 Million followers mark in the game. A feat you can accomplish by first of all heading to Activities, selecting Social Media, and then having your character join any of the platforms available —YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

How to Get 1 Million Followers in Bitlife Fast

Although your character’s number of social media followers will only drastically increase yearly, there are a few things you can do in order to potentialize the raise. To start, we recommend that you make sure your character has at least 90%+ Health, Smarts, and Looks at all times, as having high attributes will massively raise your follower-increase average, no matter your social media platform of choice.

After making sure you have high attributes, another great way of increasing your early-follower increase can be done by selecting a career in entertainment like Actor or Musician, and then making sure you are posting without exaggerating. Overall, we recommend that you make at least 3 posts a year.

It’s important to point out that you will need to have purchased either the Musician or the Actor Job Packs in order to select the titular jobs as careers for your character. You can also acquire all Special Job packs, including the mentioned two, by purchasing the game’s Boss Mode.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 22nd, 2023