How to Become Charged in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica gives players many tools to come out on top during combat encounters. One of these tools is the Charged mechanic, where players can enhance their character’s abilities in combat — here’s how you can do it.

Entering a Charged State in Persona 5 Tactica

Players can quickly become Charged in Persona 5 Tactica by simply not attacking during a turn. For example, you can move your character to a different spot on the battlefield, but deciding not to use your gun or a Persona skill will cause that specific character to become charged for the next turn. You can tell your party members become charged when they glow yellow and are surrounded by yellow arrows. The Charged state only lasts for one turn.

Note: To end a turn, press the corresponding button that is shown at the bottom of the screen.

What Does Being Charged Do in Persona 5 Tactica?

When a player’s character becomes Charged during a turn, they will enhance their abilities for the following turn. The enhanced ability depends on the character, as each has its own Charged skill tree and has different bonuses when entering this state. For example, when Joker is Charged, his ranged attack increases by 1 square. Meanwhile, when Mona is Charged, her movement increases by two squares.

When a player unlocks the Charged ability, they will also unlock a Charged skill tree for each player. There are only two slots for Charged on each character’s skill tree, but it’s recommended to level these up as soon as possible, as they can make a significant difference on the battlefield.

Best Time to Become Charged in Persona 5 Tactica

I found that the best time to become Charged during combat is the beginning of the battle. Usually, your party members are far away from the enemies at the beginning of the fight, making it challenging to go in gun blazing and casting Persona skills immediately. This makes the start of a battle the perfect moment to move closer, become charged, and then use your special Charged bonus the following turn.

Once you become used to getting Charged earlier rather than later, you will consistently give yourself an advantage immediately.